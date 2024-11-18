BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Help Build Bomb Shelters to Save Israeli Children With Jacob’s Ladder - Liliana McDermott
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
8 views • 6 months ago

Liliana McDermott is committed to serving the people of Israel by providing a safe place for them to run and hide from incoming rockets from violent entities like Hezbollah and Hamas. She is the CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Ministry, which works to place bomb shelters in Israeli cities - a critical component of everyday life in the Holy Land. In Israel, citizens have mere seconds to dash to a bomb shelter when the rockets start falling, which is a terrifying but a routine occurrence all across the country. Most people - and many children - in Israel suffer from PTSD, but Liliana says her team has witnessed the Lord healing and saving some of these individuals. While some may think the violence is concentrated near the Gaza Strip, the attacks have spread throughout all of Israel. Join forces with Jacob’s Ladder and donate to their mission today!



TAKEAWAYS


Many Israelis living in apartments don’t even have access to a bomb shelter that’s close enough to be effective


When rockets are being fired, Israelis only have a mere 15-30 seconds to run from their home to a local bomb shelter


Liliana prayed for a woman’s hearing to be restored, and God healed her instantly


Give monthly to this ministry by visiting JacobsLadder.us



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Jacob’s Ladder Video: https://vimeo.com/908093904

Give to Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3U5WciI


🔗 CONNECT WITH JACOB’S LADDER

Website: https://jacobsladder.us/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
ptsdpalestinehezbollahtraumarocketsjacobs ladderbomb shelterstina griffinisraeli childrenlilliana mcdermott
