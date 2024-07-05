BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A US Lithium War?! - Trillions Worth in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 10 months ago

As Russia's war on Ukraine rages on, it stands to gain trillions of dollars in mineral and resources if it takes over the country — or even just hangs on to territory it has seized so far. Ukraine has huge deposits of lithium, in particular, a key mineral for batteries powering electric cars or smartphones.

German TV published a segment that sheds light on why Europe and NATO are willing to fight "to the last Ukrainian."

Europe called dibs on Ukrainian Lithium and now they're upset.

The segment is 20min long and has some "experts" commenting, you can watch the rest on YouTube:  (https://youtu.be/UL6TDpmo9Tk?si=BLpvd7BJjUY_xDVb).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UL6TDpmo9Tk&ab_channel=DWNews

Adding this, next day, July 7:

The article from Die Welt (https://archive.is/2024.07.06-091314/https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/plus252370644/Nord-Stream-Anschlag-soll-schon-vor-zehn-Jahren-geplant-worden-sein.html) reports that Ukrainians allegedly planned to sabotage the "Nord Stream" even before Russia annexed Crimea. This could significantly affect Berlin's stance on aiding Kiev, according to a German investigative group.


Germany, unlike other countries, continues to investigate pipeline sabotage. The main suspects remain a Ukrainian group, with ties to the ship "Andromeda," whose crew visited Ukraine before the incident.

New evidence has emerged linking Ukrainians to the case, writes Die Welt. If confirmed that the sabotage planning began a decade ago and involved state actors, "this could seriously impact Germans' willingness to support Ukraine."



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy