As Russia's war on Ukraine rages on, it stands to gain trillions of dollars in mineral and resources if it takes over the country — or even just hangs on to territory it has seized so far. Ukraine has huge deposits of lithium, in particular, a key mineral for batteries powering electric cars or smartphones.



German TV published a segment that sheds light on why Europe and NATO are willing to fight "to the last Ukrainian."

Europe called dibs on Ukrainian Lithium and now they're upset.

The segment is 20min long and has some "experts" commenting, you can watch the rest on YouTube: (https://youtu.be/UL6TDpmo9Tk?si=BLpvd7BJjUY_xDVb).

Adding this, next day, July 7:

The article from Die Welt (https://archive.is/2024.07.06-091314/https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/plus252370644/Nord-Stream-Anschlag-soll-schon-vor-zehn-Jahren-geplant-worden-sein.html) reports that Ukrainians allegedly planned to sabotage the "Nord Stream" even before Russia annexed Crimea. This could significantly affect Berlin's stance on aiding Kiev, according to a German investigative group.





Germany, unlike other countries, continues to investigate pipeline sabotage. The main suspects remain a Ukrainian group, with ties to the ship "Andromeda," whose crew visited Ukraine before the incident.

New evidence has emerged linking Ukrainians to the case, writes Die Welt. If confirmed that the sabotage planning began a decade ago and involved state actors, "this could seriously impact Germans' willingness to support Ukraine."





