Greater grace leads to a super-grace life.

2Thess lesson #128; Looking into Hebrews chapter 4 & 5 shows us the Believer is given all they need for super-grace maturity. All Christians must apply themselves for spiritual growth, GOD will not force anyone into anything. All blessings and rewards were given in eternity past from the grace of GOD. Several are triggered by capacity before the Believer can receive what is already given to them.