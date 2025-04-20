BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 36 With Kevin J Johnston - Death, Fear & Taxes
3 views • 5 months ago

The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 36 With Kevin J. Johnston - Death, Fear & Taxes


Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 9PM Eastern Time


LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

www.rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live

and

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

and

www.X.com/KJJTV13


Follow Me / Subscribe on:

www.TikTok.com/@RealKevinJJohnston

www.X.com/KevinJJohnstonX


Tune in to Episode 36 of "The Real Estate & Money Show," where we dive deep into the critical yet often overlooked topics of death, fear, and taxes with renowned tax strategist Kevin J. Johnston. In this episode, Kevin shares his expert insights on how understanding tax implications can significantly impact your financial legacy. He unpacks the emotional barriers people face when confronting their financial futures and provides actionable strategies to navigate the complexities of tax planning, ensuring you’re prepared for the inevitable.


Join us as we explore how proactive tax strategies can alleviate fears surrounding estate planning and wealth transfer. Kevin’s extensive experience in the field will empower listeners with knowledge to make informed decisions, ultimately safeguarding their assets for future generations. Don’t miss this enlightening discussion that promises to change the way you think about taxes and estate planning—tune in to "The Real Estate & Money Show" and take control of your financial destiny!


