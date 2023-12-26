Create New Account
No Plane. Just Explosives, Direct Energy Weapon.
Important Note: US Government released this 34-second clip (of no planes hitting the buildings) while they were rigging the election in 2020. Of course, used as a distraction. Leaving the question of what happened to the aircraft/people in the real flights; no doubt, all killed. The result of this 2001 event was an invasion Iraq and Afghanistan; to steal oil and grow the drug trade (opium).

:34 No Plane

3:25 Trump

:34 No Plane

3 clips, 4:33.

