Deep Space Cuisine: Are we on the Menu in Intergalactic Restaurants?
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
222 views • 02/18/2024

Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi & John Whitberg: SSP Insider Interview - 9.6 Trillion Breakaways, ETs Fighting over Earth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QspBEZCco2M

Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi Mandylion: SSP Insider Interview - ICC, Off-world Cultures, Hollow Earth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv2t0QSFPWA

Super Soldier Talk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Draco Battle in 3.5 Delta Quadrant"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2ZVHbYoSYc

SuperSoldierTalk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Section 13 32-C Milab Programming"

http://tinyurl.com/533dnyb6

Super Soldier Talk Live "Super Soldier Talk Live - Johan Fritz – Kruger, MDF, Nacht Waffen, LOC Q&A"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td78rc3LTl0

Journey to Truth Podcast "Ep. 103 - Johan Fritz - SSP Testimony - Super Soldiers - Advanced Tech - Hidden History (Part 1)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLxwX2T40HM

Super Soldier Talk – Massive Dynamic, SS Queens, Trump Presidency – Peter The Insider https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10iilVKnJy8



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth
