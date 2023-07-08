Bannon: “The Chinese Communist Party Is Both At Chemical Warfare And Biological Warfare Against US”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon is often times ahead of the curve when it comes to highlighting news that the legacy media has yet to pick up on. He has been warning for months that the CCP is waging ''unrestricted warfare" against the US. Now even legacy media is catching on:
China is preparing for war
President Xi is telling the troops of the Eastern Theatre Command – the one that faces Taiwan – that they need to step up their combat readiness and “… persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/07/07/china-preparing-for-war/
Paywall Removed https://archive.ph/WwCHs
VIDEO SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v2yuv8o-bannon-the-chinese-communist-party-is-both-at-chemical-warfare-and-biologic.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow