60 views • 10/29/2023

Are you confused? - It seems we are living in a very confusing yet historic period. If humanity survives, the major events of this era will be studied and discussed in future history classes.

If the forces of good can prevail in this multi-faceted battle for control of humanity, the confusion will subside into clarity. Perhaps a transformation into a benevolent time of growth in human understanding and well-being will unfold.

On the other hand, if evil is allowed to retain control, the confusion will be forgotten or ignored as AI manipulated robotic minds are reduced to conducting routine tasks and contemplating trivia.


~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com



climate changedeceptionliesfearcrimepoliticalmind controlpropagandaaimoneypandemicchaosdebtpsy opsvirusdisorderillnessdisasterspovertynanotechturmoilshortages
