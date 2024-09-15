US Military MindWar PsyOps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn how psychedelics and psyops went into overdrive post-Vietnam. The Evil developed on the battlefield since WW1 has invaded mainstream and alternative media. It is everywhere. Even those you think are on your side are covertly part of the conspiracy. Their dark methods are based on fear to gain control. Satanic ritual abuse is how they drive the nails into your skulls. The media is their mind poison. Electromagnetics contain the subliminal injections.