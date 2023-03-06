BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Offensive in the Svatovsky direction - Footage of preparations for a Night Battle.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
102 views • 03/06/2023

Offensive in the Svatovsky direction: footage of preparations for a night battle

 The other day, paratroopers and armored vehicles of the "Center" group stormed the positions of Ukrainian terrorists at night. Before that, equipment and fighters were drawn to the first line. All charged morally and ready to destroy the enemy.

On night shots, you can see how artillery preparation began before the assault itself, including with the use of S-60 anti-aircraft guns.

As a result of successful actions, another opornik was taken in this direction. So, step by step, our troops are moving forward.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
