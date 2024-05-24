🇷🇺🇷🇺 WATCH UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RIDE UKRAINIAN ARMY TANK, HAND IT TO RUSSIAN FORCES BEFORE DEFECTING - 39-year-old Maxim Likhachev raises T-64 tank’s barrel high (video above), sign for Russian troops to identify him, as he surrenders in Donetsk (ex-Ukraine), bearing gift Kiev's regime already short on.





No one will suspect an escape, they will mistake the departure for a combat mission and won’t shoot you in the back, because it’s a tank - Maxim revealing how his simple plan came to life.





Boost us here

@IntelRepublic





Source:

https://youtu.be/VS3CRiIYqXg?si=hxUM3_6amPg0MHJM





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8rba4j





In light of muh theory, posting this:





https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/replacing-trump-the-big-switch





Of course, We The Peple aren't surrending one bloody iota! Here's a vector for your own personal multi pronged offensive: 🔵Public Trustee's Bonds and Oaths | How to track them down, what is the controlling law. 2024-3-23





https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/Public-Trustee's-Bonds-and-Oaths-How-to-track-them-down-what-is-the-controlling-law-2024-3-23:b