WATCH UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RIDE UKRAINIAN ARMY TANK 🇷🇺 HAND IT TO RUSSIAN FORCES BEFORE DEFECTING
65 views • 11 months ago

🇷🇺🇷🇺 WATCH UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RIDE UKRAINIAN ARMY TANK, HAND IT TO RUSSIAN FORCES BEFORE DEFECTING - 39-year-old Maxim Likhachev raises T-64 tank’s barrel high (video above), sign for Russian troops to identify him, as he surrenders in Donetsk (ex-Ukraine), bearing gift Kiev's regime already short on.


No one will suspect an escape, they will mistake the departure for a combat mission and won’t shoot you in the back, because it’s a tank - Maxim revealing how his simple plan came to life.


Boost us here

@IntelRepublic


Source:

https://youtu.be/VS3CRiIYqXg?si=hxUM3_6amPg0MHJM


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8rba4j


In light of muh theory, posting this:


https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/replacing-trump-the-big-switch


Of course, We The Peple aren't surrending one bloody iota! Here's a vector for your own personal multi pronged offensive: 🔵Public Trustee's Bonds and Oaths | How to track them down, what is the controlling law. 2024-3-23


https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/Public-Trustee's-Bonds-and-Oaths-How-to-track-them-down-what-is-the-controlling-law-2024-3-23:b

Keywords
russian troopsbondssurrendertrusteesmulti pronged offensivemaxim likhachevt-64 tankbarrel high
