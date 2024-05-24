© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇷🇺 WATCH UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RIDE UKRAINIAN ARMY TANK, HAND IT TO RUSSIAN FORCES BEFORE DEFECTING - 39-year-old Maxim Likhachev raises T-64 tank’s barrel high (video above), sign for Russian troops to identify him, as he surrenders in Donetsk (ex-Ukraine), bearing gift Kiev's regime already short on.
No one will suspect an escape, they will mistake the departure for a combat mission and won’t shoot you in the back, because it’s a tank - Maxim revealing how his simple plan came to life.
Source:
https://youtu.be/VS3CRiIYqXg?si=hxUM3_6amPg0MHJM
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8rba4j
