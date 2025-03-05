Materialistic vs. Spiritual Views of Consciousness

Is consciousness just a product of neural networks and chemistry? Or is it something deeper—something spiritual that science can’t yet explain?





In our latest interview, we explore how infants program their subconscious minds through perception and imagination, long before they understand words or math. Could our desires and dreams be guided by non-physical, spiritual forces?





#Consciousness #Spirituality #ScienceVsSpirit #MindAndSoul #DeepThoughts #Neuroscience #Philosophy #SelfDiscovery





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport