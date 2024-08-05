⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, and 36th Marine Brigade near Volchansk, Tikhoye, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost up to 125 troops, six pick-up trucks, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. One Czech-made Vampire MLRS launcher and six field ammunition depots were neutralised

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and positions. The Group inflicted fire damage on the 44th, 67th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine close Kolesnikovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 14th, 117th mechanised brigades, 77th Air Mobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 117th territorial defence brigade were repelled.

The enemy suffered losses of up to 495 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one 155-mm Ukrainian-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one German-made Panzerhabitze 2000, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 gun. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces improved its tactical position, inflicted fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the 24th, 28th, and 54th mechanised brigades, 72th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Predtechino, Trudovoye, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, and Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

A counter-attack launched by the 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was successfully repelled.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 620 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, four U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun. Two ammunition depots and one Nota electronic warfare station were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces has improved the situation on the front line and defeated the formations of the 1st Tank Brigade, 32nd, 100th, 117th, 151st mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1st Special Brigade close to Toretsk, Grodovka, Orlovka, and Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Eight counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 31st, 47th, 53rd, and 117th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police have been repelled.

The enemy losses included up to 325 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 203-mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more favourable positions and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Razdolnoye, Vodyanoye, and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 115 Ukrainian troops, one tank, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B gun, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the units of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 39th Coast Defence Brigade near Malyye Shcherbaki, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region), and Tokarevka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged two POL depots, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 132 areas during the day.



Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made ATACMS operational and tactical missiles, four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles, seven U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, one French-made Hammer air bomb, and 43 UAVs.



In total, 633 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,184 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 air defence missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,396 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,843 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,396 units of special military equipment have been destroyed in the special military operation.