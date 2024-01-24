Today at 11:15 a.m., the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist act in which a Russian military transport plane was shot down, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced. The plane with Ukrainian soldiers for exchange was flying on the route Chkalovsky-Belgorod airport. As stated in the text, the plane was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Liptsi, Kharkiv Region, with the help of an anti-aircraft missile system. The radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the launch of two Ukrainian rockets. The plane was carrying six crew members, 65 Ukrainian exchange soldiers and three Russian soldiers accompanying them. The crew and all passengers of the plane were killed. "The Ukrainian leadership knew very well that, according to established practice, today Ukrainian soldiers will be transported by military transport planes to the Belgorod airport for exchange. According to the previously reached agreement, this event was to be held in the afternoon at the Kolotilovka checkpoint in Russian - to the Ukrainian border", the text explains. However, "the Nazi regime in Kiev took this step, wanting to blame Russia for the killing of Ukrainian soldiers." This terrorist act showed the true face of the Ukrainian leadership - the lives of their citizens are not important to them, concluded the Ministry.

