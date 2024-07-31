© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Palestinian detainee was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at Israel's infamous Sde Teiman Prison, according to Israeli media. Here's the story in details.
◾️48 Palestinian prisoners died of torture inside Israeli prisons since October 7. 36 of them were abducted from Gaza and passed away at Sde Teiman in the occupied Al-Naqab.
Adding:
Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the killing of Haniyeh, reports the New York Times citing sources.(https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/31/world/middleeast/iran-orders-attack-israel.html?smid=url-share)