A Palestinian detainee was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at Israel's infamous Sde Teiman Prison, according to Israeli media. Here's the story in details.

◾️48 Palestinian prisoners died of torture inside Israeli prisons since October 7. 36 of them were abducted from Gaza and passed away at Sde Teiman in the occupied Al-Naqab.

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the killing of Haniyeh, reports the New York Times citing sources.(https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/31/world/middleeast/iran-orders-attack-israel.html?smid=url-share)

