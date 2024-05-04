Quo Vadis





May 6, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 4, 2024





Thank you.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 4:





Dear children, I love you as you are and I have come from Heaven to help you. Be ye docile to My Call and all will end well for you.





Turn ye away from all evil and serve ye the Lord faithfully. It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you are only of My Son Jesus.





Have courage, faith and hope.





If you happen to fall, trust in My Son Jesus.





Repent and seek His Mercy through the Sacrament of Confession.





Do not throw away the Treasures of God.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You are walking towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Great will be the multitude of the unfaithful.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





The betrayers of the faith will multiply and everywhere men will seek the truth, but in few places will they find it.





Courage! Remain ye faithful to Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Onward! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On May 2, 2024 Our Lady gave the following message to Pedro Regis:





Dear children, My Jesus is with you, although ye do not see Him.





Place your trust and hope in Him who loves you and knows you by name. Rejoice, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





Bend ye your knees in prayer, for only thus can ye understand the Will of God for your lives.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Surrender yourselves to the One who is your only way, truth and life.





When ye feel the weight of the cross, give Me your hands and I will take care of you.





You are walking towards a future of great trials, but remain ye firm on the path I have pointed out to you.





My Devotees will be protected.





Always remember ye that Heaven will be your reward.





Whatever happens, do not retreat.





Love ye and defend the truth, even if ye are rejected and thrown out.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I know what is coming for the righteous.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnsmFYniv8E