Standardization Opportunities In Environmental Bioengineering - Biosensors IEC,ISO SEG12 Biodigital Convergence

Bio-Digital Convergence Standardization (IEC SEG 12 Webinar) 2022 | IEC zoom Sessions Day 1 & 2
https://www.iec.ch/node/269541
Day #1 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/LXNnRavWaBlvPenkH63skY8xh_JYKJYsNVxMTwwjmtx1oqzA99MbBIrTLLRx9WAI.7UDeeDxNTCq0WHy7
.
Day #2 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/WqK-wmrAgNjnht-0mYtVcduk8bTInNfsHnw7TjZYC1vTnBKSzyRm_FoNskcMnCI.VCrUmDOZ8I3s7y7K
.
Innovation with The Global Foresight Group United Nations - What Does Israel, Canada, USA & Europe All Have In Common For The 2030 Agenda?!
https://rumble.com/v4qh7k8-april-19-2024.html
.
How bio-convergence is shaping the future of healthcare technology Isreal Inovation Authority 2020
https://rumble.com/v4q9q98-april-18-2024.html
.
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023
https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html
.
Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation Biological Effects and Safety Standards: A Review - Rome Laboratory - Air Force Materiel Command GrAffin Mr Force Ban, New York 1994
https://rumble.com/v4n4lfr-april-2-2024.html
(PDF) https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA282886
.
The Future is History
Policy Horizons | Horizons de politiques June 1, 2013
Faster, Cheaper Medicine through Synthetic Biology
Organs-on-demand with 3D Printing
Geoengineering the Climate
Really Smart Cars
Third-Generation Biofuels
The Rise of the Super-Soldier
Storing ‘Big Data’ in DNA
Solving Deep Problems with ‘Deep Learning’ Artificial Intelligence
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/06/01/the-future-is-history/index.shtml
.
Published: 24 November 2013. Molecular recognition using corona phase complexes made of synthetic polymers adsorbed on carbon nanotubes.
https://www.google.com/search?q=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&sca_esv=ab02dd2696e7e4b9&sxsrf=ACQVn08tLnr6tqznmGhopaezGlC8cIDZvQ%3A1711484300472&source=hp&ei=jC0DZtbKGvaP0PEP_bCOgAQ&oq=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCInY29yb25hIHBoYXNlIG1vbGVjdWxhciByZWNvZ25pdGlvbiAyMDEzSP9gUL4KWNlecAF4AJABAZgB9AGgAcgfqgEGMC4zMS4xuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIfoALSIagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4YgwEYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICEBAAGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGArCAggQLhiABBixA8ICBBAAGAPCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICBRAAGIAEwgILEC4YrwEYxwEYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYgAQYxwPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICBRAhGKABwgILEAAYgAQYigUYhgPCAgQQIRgVmAMfkgcEMS4zMKAHldQB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
.
(2014)DOE CSGF: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014
https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html
.
(2016) Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle CORONA and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MITnano - MITnano