Bases on the dark side of the Moon

Description by ex government employees of pre flood bases built by fallen angels and pre flood man in places, seen on pictures taken decades ago of the dark side of Moon.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.