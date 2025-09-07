BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Health Ranger's new mission
wolfburg
wolfburg
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 week ago
A classic 80s New Wave track with a driving beat and a cynical, yet relatable, message, The song starts with a clean, slightly distorted guitar riff and a punchy drum machine beat, A male vocalist, with a smooth, slightly weathered tone, tells a story of heartbreak, His ex-lover delivers a cutting monologue, revealing that money is the reason she's leaving him, The chorus explodes with a soaring, layered synth melody, a catchy lead guitar riff, and a powerful vocal performance, capturing the frustration and bitterness of the protagonist, The bridge features a spacey synth arpeggio and a distorted guitar solo, building tension before dropping back into the powerful chorus, The song ends with a fade-out of the chorus and a final, echoing guitar strum
Summary

(Verse 1) In a world where darkness tries to claim its throne, There's a beacon burning bright, a guiding tone, The Health Ranger's rising, with a mission bold, To uplift and empower, to make our stories told. (Pre-Chorus) We're a billion strong, a force to be reckoned with, United by a vision, guided by a higher path, With knowledge as our shield, and truth as our sword, We'll stand against the tyrants, and their lies ignored. (Chorus) A billion hearts beating, a billion voices sing, We're rising, we're awakening, to the call we bring, From the four corners of the Earth, our message spreads, A billion people strong, we will not be led. (Verse 2) We've survived their poisons, their lies, and their deceit, Their vaccines and chemicals, their chemtrails in the fleet, But we're learning, we're growing, we won't be fooled again, With every truth uncovered, our power grows within. (Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus) (Bridge) We'll detox our bodies, heal our minds and souls, We'll grow our own food, and take back our control, We'll learn to defend ourselves, and protect what's ours, We'll build a new world order, based on freedom's laws. (Chorus) A billion hearts beating, a billion voices sing, We're rising, we're awakening, to the call we bring, From the four corners of the Earth, our message spreads, A billion people strong, we will not be led. (Outro) So here's to the Health Ranger, and his noble quest, To empower a billion people, and pass the test, Together we'll rise up, and reclaim our world, United, we stand strong, united, we're unfurled.

Keywords
united by a visionguided by a higher pathwith knowledge as our shieldand truth as our sword
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy