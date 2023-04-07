Hospital Murders are Real: Stacy Ograyensek’s fight for her husband, Ryan

Your host Scott Schara and guest Stacy Ograyensek discuss the terrible ordeal she went through watching her husband killed by the hospital when he was diagnosed with COVID.Show more





About Stacy: My husband entered Beaumont hospital in Dearborn, Michigan on November of 2021. Was given Remdesivir against his consent, was placed on a ventilator while having a normal 98% oxygen level and also going against his consent. 5 drs fought against the protocol to save Ryan, by placing him on ivermectin, a proper steroid and vitamins. He began to improve and was making strides to come off the vent, and on day 4, two infectious disease drs revoked the order and forced him back on covid protocol. Nurses told me its all they are allowed to give him due to politics controlling the healthcare system. We all fought for Ryans life, but sadly Ryan lost his life on January 3rd 2022 at the age of 41. Ryan was my highschool sweetheart. Been together over half my life. Married 13 years and together since the age of 15.





