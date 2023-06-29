6/29/2023 -- Major Earthquake Update -- Seismic spread taking place now -- Volcanism in USA?

This update covers a broad range of topics, everything from seismic activity to more obscure topics pertaining to starforts, plate shapes, and hidden earthquake activity.





Put on your tinfoildora hats (fedora made of tinfoil) and prepare to do a sherlock level of investigation!





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



