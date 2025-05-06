BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drones, morphic wifi
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEE3T5Lv9zU


New Evidence of Morphic Resonance - Rupert Sheldrake

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Rwzcw4bS0


Body Area Networks

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2XUOn9c-jg


U.S. Border Patrol reports seeing "thousands" of drone incursions in America

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) was invented in 1951 by Carl Wiley at Goodyear Aircraft Company. His breakthrough involved realizing that the radar reflections from objects had a slight Doppler shift, which allowed for detailed radar images using a smaller antenna than traditional radar would require. Wiley's patent for what he called "Simultaneous Buildup Doppler" was applied for in 1954

.

In Binary Phase Shift Keying (BPSK), a digital modulation scheme, the carrier signal's phase is shifted between two distinct states to represent binary data (0 and 1). It's the simplest form of phase-shift keying, using two phases, typically 0 and 180 degrees apart, to convey information.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-SER-performance-of-FH-MIMO-DFRC-under-different-modulations-where-k_fig4_357191797


.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667325821000674


https://www.japcc.org/articles/high-altitude-platform-systems/


.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_1g-SPeJng


How Border Patrol Uses Drones to Monitor Dangerous Crossings | Spectrum News

.

https://www.dw.com/en/how-ai-powered-drones-can-patrol-and-monitor-borders/video-70152527


https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2025/04/22/feature-article-detecting-and-mitigating-drones-border


https://powersportsbusiness.com/news/personal-watercraft/2025/04/24/bombardiers-new-concept-could-redefine-marine-patrol-and-border-defense/


https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/cbp-small-drones-program


drone patrol on the borders

https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/learning/mpscholar/sensors/advanced-topics-in-sensing/wireless-sensing-networks


https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/20/3/817?type=check_update&version=2


advanced wireless sensor networks

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1570870510001484


FH-MIMO refers to Frequency-Hopping Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, a technology that combines frequency-hopping with MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) principles to achieve dual-function radar and communication capabilities in a single system. This technology allows for simultaneous radar operation and communication, utilizing multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver.

Autonomous Network as a Service (ANaaS) combines Network as a Service (NaaS) with the principles of autonomous networking, where network infrastructure self-manages and optimizes without constant human intervention. This approach aims to simplify network operations, improve reliability, and enhance security by leveraging automation and AI.

high altitude platform station and synthetic aperture radar

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/


network physiology

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlbjUvkoyBA


Surveilling the Masses with Wi-Fi Positioning Systems

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoqPiMlCXVo


Brain Computer Interfaces Meet Body Area Network (Timothy Lucas, MD, PhD)

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy