Drones, morphic wifi

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEE3T5Lv9zU





New Evidence of Morphic Resonance - Rupert Sheldrake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Rwzcw4bS0





Body Area Networks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2XUOn9c-jg





U.S. Border Patrol reports seeing "thousands" of drone incursions in America

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) was invented in 1951 by Carl Wiley at Goodyear Aircraft Company. His breakthrough involved realizing that the radar reflections from objects had a slight Doppler shift, which allowed for detailed radar images using a smaller antenna than traditional radar would require. Wiley's patent for what he called "Simultaneous Buildup Doppler" was applied for in 1954

In Binary Phase Shift Keying (BPSK), a digital modulation scheme, the carrier signal's phase is shifted between two distinct states to represent binary data (0 and 1). It's the simplest form of phase-shift keying, using two phases, typically 0 and 180 degrees apart, to convey information.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-SER-performance-of-FH-MIMO-DFRC-under-different-modulations-where-k_fig4_357191797





https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667325821000674





https://www.japcc.org/articles/high-altitude-platform-systems/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_1g-SPeJng





How Border Patrol Uses Drones to Monitor Dangerous Crossings | Spectrum News

https://www.dw.com/en/how-ai-powered-drones-can-patrol-and-monitor-borders/video-70152527





https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2025/04/22/feature-article-detecting-and-mitigating-drones-border





https://powersportsbusiness.com/news/personal-watercraft/2025/04/24/bombardiers-new-concept-could-redefine-marine-patrol-and-border-defense/





https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/cbp-small-drones-program





drone patrol on the borders

https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/learning/mpscholar/sensors/advanced-topics-in-sensing/wireless-sensing-networks





https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/20/3/817?type=check_update&version=2





advanced wireless sensor networks

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1570870510001484





FH-MIMO refers to Frequency-Hopping Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, a technology that combines frequency-hopping with MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) principles to achieve dual-function radar and communication capabilities in a single system. This technology allows for simultaneous radar operation and communication, utilizing multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver.

Autonomous Network as a Service (ANaaS) combines Network as a Service (NaaS) with the principles of autonomous networking, where network infrastructure self-manages and optimizes without constant human intervention. This approach aims to simplify network operations, improve reliability, and enhance security by leveraging automation and AI.

high altitude platform station and synthetic aperture radar

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/





network physiology

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlbjUvkoyBA





Surveilling the Masses with Wi-Fi Positioning Systems

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoqPiMlCXVo





Brain Computer Interfaces Meet Body Area Network (Timothy Lucas, MD, PhD)