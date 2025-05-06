Drones, morphic wifi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEE3T5Lv9zU
New Evidence of Morphic Resonance - Rupert Sheldrake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Rwzcw4bS0
Body Area Networks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2XUOn9c-jg
U.S. Border Patrol reports seeing "thousands" of drone incursions in America
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) was invented in 1951 by Carl Wiley at Goodyear Aircraft Company. His breakthrough involved realizing that the radar reflections from objects had a slight Doppler shift, which allowed for detailed radar images using a smaller antenna than traditional radar would require. Wiley's patent for what he called "Simultaneous Buildup Doppler" was applied for in 1954
In Binary Phase Shift Keying (BPSK), a digital modulation scheme, the carrier signal's phase is shifted between two distinct states to represent binary data (0 and 1). It's the simplest form of phase-shift keying, using two phases, typically 0 and 180 degrees apart, to convey information.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-SER-performance-of-FH-MIMO-DFRC-under-different-modulations-where-k_fig4_357191797
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667325821000674
https://www.japcc.org/articles/high-altitude-platform-systems/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_1g-SPeJng
How Border Patrol Uses Drones to Monitor Dangerous Crossings | Spectrum News
https://www.dw.com/en/how-ai-powered-drones-can-patrol-and-monitor-borders/video-70152527
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2025/04/22/feature-article-detecting-and-mitigating-drones-border
https://powersportsbusiness.com/news/personal-watercraft/2025/04/24/bombardiers-new-concept-could-redefine-marine-patrol-and-border-defense/
https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/cbp-small-drones-program
drone patrol on the borders
https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/learning/mpscholar/sensors/advanced-topics-in-sensing/wireless-sensing-networks
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/20/3/817?type=check_update&version=2
advanced wireless sensor networks
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1570870510001484
FH-MIMO refers to Frequency-Hopping Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, a technology that combines frequency-hopping with MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) principles to achieve dual-function radar and communication capabilities in a single system. This technology allows for simultaneous radar operation and communication, utilizing multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver.
Autonomous Network as a Service (ANaaS) combines Network as a Service (NaaS) with the principles of autonomous networking, where network infrastructure self-manages and optimizes without constant human intervention. This approach aims to simplify network operations, improve reliability, and enhance security by leveraging automation and AI.
high altitude platform station and synthetic aperture radar
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/
network physiology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlbjUvkoyBA
Surveilling the Masses with Wi-Fi Positioning Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoqPiMlCXVo
Brain Computer Interfaces Meet Body Area Network (Timothy Lucas, MD, PhD)