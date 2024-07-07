Surviving the Toxicity of Modernity ☢️ Book Review of "Food Forensics" by Mike Adams

This is a dense science book (+900 scientific footnotes) that thoroughly validates the concerns of the health-conscious about food toxicity. If you think that alarm over toxins in food (and a lot of other things we consume) is mere scaremongering you may want to read this book as it thoroughly documents this catastrophic problem that we each face personally and collectively as a civilization.





1:30 Is food toxicity a real problem or mere alarmism?

6:15 "Everything causes cancer..."

7:40 The future is fucked thanks to toxins

9:55 Detoxification tools, supplements & biohacks

12:35 Chelation is the cure

18:00 Mercury

20:05 The vaccine question

22:15 Are your old dental fillings poisoning you?

27:14 Arsenic

27:46 Lead

29:52 Toxic turmeric?

31:41 Cadmium

32:48 Aluminum

34:33 Food additives

38:20 Fake food causes ADHD?

46:30 Where does toxin-free food come from?

50:59 What to do about bad air and pollution?

53:22 The water question

55:12 The meat question

56:27 The good news

1:00:34 Conclusion





