BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Crypto Holders Should Be Cautious ⚠️ Into #FED Rate Cuts!
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 2 weeks ago

🔍 In today’s video, I break down the Bitcoin Dominance chart, Bitcoin price action, and XRP technical analysis, along with the most important liquidity zones highlighted in the current crypto liquidity heatmaps. I also discuss the possibility—or rather, the unlikelihood—of a major blow-off top in the cryptocurrency market. With the global economy showing signs of weakness, the momentum needed for a massive cycle-ending rally may not materialize, which could catch many traders completely off guard.


📊 Topics Covered in This Video:

- Bitcoin Dominance chart breakdown and what it means for altcoins

- Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis and key support/resistance levels

- XRP technical analysis and major liquidity zones to watch

- Liquidity heatmap overview: where the big money is positioned

- Why a blow-off top in crypto is unlikely in the current economy

- How weakening momentum could impact the next market cycle

- What traders should prepare for in the weeks ahead


✅ Use the coupon code ‘MOON’ from August 8th – September 8th to get 33% off your first month on all three tiers of my Patreon. Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts—without all the drama and toxicity that’s so prevalent on social media and video platforms. I’ll see you there!


🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Skars in the Sty” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


Keywords
bitcoinbtccryptofed rate cutsthe fedxrpblow off top
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

0:15– Video Summary

0:32– Bitcoin Dominance Chart Analysis

2:58– XRP Cup & Handle Pattern

8:18– XRP Liquidity Heatmap

11:32– Bitcoin CME Gap Breakdown

16:44– Bitcoin Liquidity Heatmap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy