332 OF THE 435 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS HAVE AIPAC HANDLERS ASSIGNED ₪ [THE FIFTH COLUMN EXPOSED]

BRITT - American citizens ~
332 of the 435 members of Congress have AIPAC representatives assigned.
98 of the 100 Senators have AIPAC representatives assigned.
97% of all AIPAC influenced votes are passed‼️
The occupation is real!
Source: https://x.com/54BRITT54/status/1920687009393226009
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tjxk6 [thanks to https://x.com/realdonpelayo/status/1920688408801718362
and 🖲]
THE FIFTH COLUMN ☭ HOW ISRAEL CONTROLS AMERICAN POLICY
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/ISRAEL_LOBBY_DOMINATES_CONGRESS:9