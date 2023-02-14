Switzerland begins Criminal COVID Prosecutions for PRESIDENT and anyone else caught on the planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arrests are coming but we have said that before. This time, Switzerland
has begun CRIMINAL prosecutions for the Swizz president, Minister of
Health and anyone they can catch on the planet and bring back to
Switzerland.
Time is running out for these elites. Once the ball begins to roll, you will see more and more standing trial for Covid Crimes against Humanity.
Former TWITTER Executives are pounded by Congress and asked what gives them the right to censor medical doctors when they are trying to tell the Truth about Covid 19.
Sadly I don't think this Swiss case will go anywhere ~ the Prisoner
