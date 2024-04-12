Daniel Kristos reveals shocking history of Zionism, occultism and satanism surrounding red heifer sacrifice rituals

To learn more, visit: https://www.semperfryllc.com/





- Red heifers, potential provocation in Jerusalem. (0:00)

- Christian Zionism and its connections to Babylonian magic and occult rituals. (3:33)

- Manipulation of Christianity for political gain. (11:09)

- Israeli-Palestinian conflict and potential for self-sacrifice. (14:53)

- Israel's expansion plans and their potential consequences. (20:44)

- Israel-Iran tensions, potential war, and US involvement. (25:43)

- Western Empire decline, manipulation, and potential pushback. (32:25)

- AI replacing human labor, depopulation, and surveillance. (35:48)

- Conspiracy theories and the manipulation of society by powerful entities. (41:30)

- Censorship, free speech, and emergency communication. (46:56)

- Decentralization, censorship, and AI. (51:43)

- Principles and health with a focus on mushroom-based products. (56:56)

- Decentralized tech for free speech and emergency communication. (1:00:50)





