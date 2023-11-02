‘All the bodies were brutalized’: The truth about the Hamas attacks | The Caroline Glick Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 1November2023 JNS;
Author and Journalist Caroline Glick sits down with Avigail Gimpel - educator, author and burial society member who handled the bodies of the Oct. 7th massacre.
With so many claiming that the atrocities are exaggerated or untrue, it is crucial that we hear from someone who witnessed the brutality firsthand.