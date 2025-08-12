© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 IDF OFFICER ADMITS TO KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN IN COLD BLOOD
"No one survived from this house… 19 people died, among them 8 children," Lt. Col. Golan Vach (IDF) says, admitting the deliberate massacre.
🗣 He says IDF tanks shelled a civilian home, murdering eight children and 11 others as they needed "to conquer back the whole settlement," and "it couldn't [have] happened without the tanks."