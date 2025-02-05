© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Iskander-M Strikes Ukrainian Reserves Near the Kursk Region (Russian) Border.
Adding:
During a meeting with the acting governor of the Kursk region Khinshtein Putin said he would instruct the government to work out additional solutions for compensation of the residents of the Kursk region who lost property.
In addition, Putin believes it is possible to return the land they lost to the people of the Kursk region.
He also instructed Khinshtein to discuss the border restoration program with the cabinet.