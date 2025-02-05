💥Iskander-M Strikes Ukrainian Reserves Near the Kursk Region (Russian) Border.

Adding:

During a meeting with the acting governor of the Kursk region Khinshtein Putin said he would instruct the government to work out additional solutions for compensation of the residents of the Kursk region who lost property.

In addition, Putin believes it is possible to return the land they lost to the people of the Kursk region.

He also instructed Khinshtein to discuss the border restoration program with the cabinet.