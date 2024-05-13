BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is why governments keep pushing COVID jabs | Dr. Dalgleish, Ron Johnson
Dr. Angus Dalgleish recommends to ban all mRNA products and COVID boosters. Ron Johnson adds that doing this would be a tacit admission by governments that these products were unsafe and should never have been used.

Governments would then lose face, (rightfully) lose public trust, and face major backlash from citizens. Governments don’t want this, so they choose to keep on poisoning citizens.

It’s imperative to understand what the REAL motivations and priorities of others, such as governments, are. One excellent way to determine this is to look at their ACTIONS. Their WORDS should be regarded with the utmost scepticism.

Dalgleish says that he asked someone at one of Andrew Bridgen’s parliamentary meetings why the government keeps on promoting the jabs. The person answered, “Well, they’ve spent such a fortune ordering far too many they ought to use them up.”

So they feel it’s better to inject surplus toxins in people’s bodies rather than throw them away. Noted!

SOURCE

Segment from: https://rumble.com/v4rv4d0

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/




ron johnsoncovid death vaxxdr dalgleish
