Just The News | Tudor Dixon blasts Michigan Democrats’ response to the immigration invasion. 2022 Michigan Gubernatorial Nominee Tudor Dixon slams Governor Gretchen Whitmer for urging Michiganders to house illegal immigrants. “Here, you think of Michigan as a border state with Canada. It’s the southern border that’s hurting the state,” says Dixon.