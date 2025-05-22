NWO: We’re being poisoned by government-sprayed chemtrails

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Hibbeler Productions



Hibberler Productions has released a trailer for its upcoming release on government-sprayed chemtrails, which include aluminum and barium to kill God’s creation including humans, animals and the vegetation.



Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



