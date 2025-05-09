The Victory Museum, Battle For Berlin Panorama (full size replica made for the 80th Anniversary Victory - Dmitry Medvedev

(Dmitry Medvedev, is Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also President of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and Prime Minister of Russia between 2012 and 2020. Medvedev was elected President in the 2008 election.)

Adding: Germany has also prohibited the following:

In Latvia, 36 cases have been opened for singing Russian military songs and using “prohibited symbols,” the State Police reported.

This includes St. George ribbons, bouquets in the colors of the Russian tricolor, the Red Star, and even candles.

The department suggested reporting all “violations,” including posts on social media