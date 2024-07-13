BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
200 studies have found illnesses are not transmissible, says Tom Cowan, MD
“There are at least 200 studies in the medical literature since 1900 that demonstrate, without any doubt, that illness is not transmissible.” “Sick people don't make well-people sick…” “And as far as we can tell, there are NO studies that show the opposite.” “People need to read the Rosano study, 1918, and a book called “Can You Catch a Cold”… 200 studies documenting that colds and flus are not transmissible events.” “The facts are extremely clear.” “Why are we studying virology if there's no transmission of illness from one person to the next?”

Thomas Cowan, MD interviewed by Kim Iversen on 9 July 2024.

The full 1:26 hour show, titled "Do Viruses Even Exist? This Doctor Says He Can Prove That They Don't", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v568k86-title-do-viruses-even-exist-this-doctor-says-he-can-prove-that-they-dont..html

The book "Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments Paperback – March 23, 2024"

by Daniel Roytas (Author), Dr Samantha Bailey (Foreword)

can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409

From the Description of the book on Amazon.

“The claim that colds and flu are contagious may be one of the greatest ever blunders of medical science. Prepare to be shocked as this book brilliantly brings to life the buried data that can no longer be ignored”.

- Dr Mark Bailey Co-author of "The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny"

__

The book "The Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads Hardcover – June 22, 2021"

by Thomas S. Cowan MD (Author), Sally Fallon Morell (Author)

can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Truth-About-Contagion-Exploring-Theories/dp/1510768823

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

