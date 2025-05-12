Morning Manna: Faith Friday - Psalm 23 and the Themes of Faith, Trust, and Rest

"Psalm 23:1" – "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want"

"John 10:11" – "I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep"

"Psalm 116:7" – "Return unto thy rest, O my soul; for the Lord hath dealt bountifully with thee"

"Ezekiel 34:15" – "I will feed my flock, and I will cause them to lie down, saith the Lord God"

"John 4:14" – "Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst"

"Philippians 4:7" – "And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds"

"Romans 15:13" – "Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing"

"1 Peter 2:9" – "But ye are a chosen generation... that ye should shew forth the praises of him"

"Matthew 11:29" – "Take my yoke upon you... ye shall find rest unto your souls"

"2 Timothy 1:7" – "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind"

"Psalm 27:5" – "For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion"

"Isaiah 25:6" – "The Lord of hosts shall make unto all people a feast of fat things"

"Psalm 36:8" – "They shall be abundantly satisfied with the fatness of thy house"

"John 10:10" – "I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly"

"Psalm 16:11" – "In thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore"

"Isaiah 40:11" – "He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm"