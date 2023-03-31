BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Morgonn McMichael: Miles Guo should not be indicted the way he is now, and it is unconstitutional for GTV's investment to be kept by the SEC. It shows that the CCP has infiltrated the US government
2 views • 03/31/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cydek0c77

03/29/2023 Morgonn McMichael on NFSC Speaks: Mr. Miles Guo should not be indicted the way he is now, and it is unconstitutional for GTV's investment to be kept by the SEC. It shows that the CCP has infiltrated the American government. However, the scary thing is that many American college students now love the idea of a Socialist or a Communist society.


03/29/2023 摩根·麦克迈克尔接受新中国联邦访谈：郭文贵先生不应该像现在这样被起诉，GTV的投资被美国证监会扣押是违宪的。 这表明中共已经渗透到了美国政府。 然而可怕的是，现在许多美国大学生却喜欢社会主义或共产主义社会。



