THIS Is Election Interference: Glenn Reacts to Trump's Fulton County Arrest Glenn TV Ep 298
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
385 views • 08/27/2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 25, 2023


It was a dark week for America. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn discusses the unprecedented attack on former President Trump that has now resulted in a mug shot and an inmate number. But Hillary Clinton's "espionage level" actions regarding her email server were ignored, furthering America's descent into a banana republic. Also, Glenn discusses the horrific tragedy in Maui as the local government's actions are making things worse for the survivors, leading to a massive distrust in the government. Next, are COVID-19 mandates making a comeback? Glenn blasts the government, including the return of the infamous Dr. Fauci, and corporate media for attempting to keep the COVID-19 fear alive. Lastly, Glenn analyzes Russian President Vladimir Putin after the suspicious death of his political rival, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqPIu3C_E_s

Keywords
trumpattackpresidentrussiadonald trumparresthawaiiputinfear mongeringmauigeorgiaglenn beckwagnermandatestragedyunprecedentedbanana republiccovid-19dr faucifulton countysuspicious deathprigozhinmug shotelection intererencegovernment making things worse
