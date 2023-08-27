THIS Is Election Interference: Glenn Reacts to Trump's Fulton County Arrest Glenn TV Ep 298

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Aug 25, 2023
It was a dark week for America. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn discusses the unprecedented attack on former President Trump that has now resulted in a mug shot and an inmate number. But Hillary Clinton's "espionage level" actions regarding her email server were ignored, furthering America's descent into a banana republic. Also, Glenn discusses the horrific tragedy in Maui as the local government's actions are making things worse for the survivors, leading to a massive distrust in the government. Next, are COVID-19 mandates making a comeback? Glenn blasts the government, including the return of the infamous Dr. Fauci, and corporate media for attempting to keep the COVID-19 fear alive. Lastly, Glenn analyzes Russian President Vladimir Putin after the suspicious death of his political rival, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
