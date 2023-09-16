BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla  – Sept 16, 2023
Exopolitics Today
96 views • 09/16/2023

Topics discussed:

Space Warfighting Architecture, 
Another David Grusch sit-down interview, 
Elena Danaan Interview on the Anunnaki, Maui and Assassination, 
Predicted Storm Activity on Mars, 
Super Earth with ocean and atmosphere, 
Sol Foundation, 
International lawyer perspective on the UAP Disclosure Act for 2023, 
Non-human mummies presented before UFO hearing, 
Dani Henderson interview on new book and GSIC conference, 
Inside the Nibiru mothership, 
NASA releases UAP Report and holds a press conference on need for better data,
NASA Administrator declares no evidence of ET life and dismisses UFO conspiracy theories, 
Nick Pope on UAP report, 
House of Representatives will hold another UFO hearing, 
Mark McInerney becomes NASA UAP Director, 
Prospects of Space Cooperation between China and US look dim, 
Tim Burchett reveals UFO cover up by Intel Community Inspector General


For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla

Keywords
governmentdisclosuresecrets
