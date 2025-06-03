BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prayer Radio Conversation show 6 - business
prayersradio
prayersradio
4 views • 3 months ago

Welcomed the audience and introduced the show's purpose of having conversations about science and mind, and how to apply it in practical ways. 00:01 Emphasized the importance of money and prosperity in business. 01:21 Discussed the ripple effect of prayer and how it affects the community around you. 01:39 Mentioned the challenges they faced with technology that morning and how they did a prayer to resolve it. 07:48 Talked about the importance of being exact in prayer and prompting the universe with what you want. 09:31 Discussed the subjective mind and how it is the medium through which experiences come to us. 16:28 Emphasized the importance of not negating your prayer with doubt. 23:45 Closed the show with a prayer. 27:02 Paul: Agreed that the show's topic was about applying the spiritual mind treatment to everything in life, including business. 01:07 Discussed the importance of feeling and thinking about what you want to manifest in your business. 02:02 Emphasized the importance of unifying with the divine power and allowing it to flow through you. 03:44 Shared an example of someone praying for a red Corvette and receiving a matchbox car instead. 05:40 Discussed the importance of verbalizing your prayer and letting the energy go out into the universe. 24:46 Explained that thought and feeling are two sides of the same coin, and if you don't like the feeling behind a thought, you should change the thought. 26:39 Questions Raised 1. How can we effectively apply spiritual mind treatment to business and personal life? 00:01:14 2. How do we ensure that our thoughts and feelings align with our desired manifestations? 00:02:17 3. How can we overcome doubts and negative thoughts that negate our prayers? 00:23:45

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

00:00Manifestation and Intentionality

07:26Understanding Law and Intention

08:10computer Gremlins

08:40Effective Prayer Techniques

09:36AI prayer and prompting the universe.

10:49Understanding Law and Intention

11:28Manifestation and Intentionality

12:16Understanding Law and Intention

13:06Effective Prayer Techniques

15:56Power of Consciousness Explored

18:30Transforming Perception Through Acceptance

19:20Awakening the Divine Spark

20:52Growth Through Challenging Experiences

21:46Power of Prayer Perspective

22:45Divine Power and Affirmation

23:33Importance of Prayer Discussed

24:19Power of Prayer Expression

26:47Power of Positive Intention

