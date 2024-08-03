SURPRISED This Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Isolating True Wireless Buds with 4 Built-in Microphones for Clear Calls, Rich Bass, Customizable Sound, and Mono Mode - Lilac: https://amzn.to/4caIEII





About this item

FREE THE BASS – You deserve music your way, every day; With 6mm speakers and class-leading customization options, the Jabra Elite 3 compact buds deliver rich, clear sound and punchy bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you.





INTELLIGENT NOISE CONTROL - For optimal on the go listening, the Elite 3 offers unique noise isolation whilst providing on demand external noise pickup with HearThrough technology









CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – 4 microphones, the latest digital signal processing and pioneering beamform technology mean these Jabra earbuds offer great call quality and play music while staying connected; , they are rainproof protected





BE READY FOR ANYTHING – With mono mode, you can use either earbud and leave the other charging in the sleek, pocket-friendly case; Get up to 7 hours of battery in the buds or up to 28 hours with the case and never worry about being caught out by a low battery again





MAXIMUM EASE OF USE – With Alexa built-in, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair, you can ask for directions, play your favorite tunes, and instantly pair your device; Tailor your music to suit your individual hearing profile; Android only





RAINPROOF – Enjoy Jabra Elite 3 with its IP55 rated rainproof protection 2-year warranty (Against failure from dust and water with Jabra Sound app registration)





