Israeli/Iranian War

This is the start of WWIII. It will take mammoth will power, strength and luck for President Donald Trump to stay out of this war in the Middle East. Iran is a Frankenstein monster of our own making; the CIA had a hand in fomenting both coups that brought the Shah of Iran to power and then disposed of him. You break it, you buy it.