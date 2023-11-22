BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Killing 4000 Palestinians Kids Not Enough': Obama's Ex-Advisor Sparks Fury With Anti-Muslim Rant
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
101 views • 11/22/2023

Stuart Seldowitz, an ex-advisor to former United States president Barack Obama, has come under fire for his anti-Muslim rant against a food vendor in New York. The former Obama advisor, in several viral videos, is seen and heard justifying children’s killings in Gaza, and deriding Islam and its founder Prophet Muhammad. Amid the outcry, a U.S. lobbying group has severed ties with Stuart over his “racist and vile actions”

Further Info :

https://www.newsbreak.com/new-york-city-ny/3238532283749-ex-obama-official-who-hurled-bigoted-abuse-at-food-vendor-fired-by-firm-4-000-dead-palestinian-kids-wasn-t-enough

"But perhaps more disturbingly, in an October interview on BitChute about the Israel-Hamas War, Seldowitz is identified as Deputy Director/Senior Political Officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003."


Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
obamaadvisorstuart seldowitz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy