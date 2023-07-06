© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lou Dobbs: Biden’s foreign policy at the border is responsible for the surge in drug overdoses
Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, says President Biden’s foreign policy at the U.S.-Mexico border has allowed drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine to easily be smuggled into our country and led to the sharp increase in drug overdose deaths in the last three years.
