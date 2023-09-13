BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War for America Intensifies: Destruction of Children, Impeachment Trial Begins
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
13 views • 09/13/2023

Sept. 12, 2023 - 

The battle being waged on the American people and for the soul of our country is reaching tremendous intensity. People are fighting to protect drag queens—not children. Pornographers want to become politicians, and politicians are pushing to legalize child pornography. 

On the national level, we have an administration that is persecuting their political enemies while they decimate our economy and national security. From one end to the other, America is in deep trouble. And even though Republicans announced they will begin an impeachment inquiry on President Biden—a day after he unfroze $6 billion for Iran—we wonder if it’s too late to stop the ship from sinking. 

Keywords
murnan6 billion irankonstatine anthony
