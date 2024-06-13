A Major Transformation-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 12 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There Are Three Levels of God's Confrontation in the Book of Job That Deal With: God Alone; God and Satan; and Mankind. A Major Transformation Takes Place Towards the End of the Book with Job (That Our Heavenly Father Uses with Us as Well) -- He Must Bring Us to the End of Ourselves Before We Can Commune [Pray] with Him.