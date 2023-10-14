Return to Saratoga Wyoming - and return from my absence...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/saratoga23
RV Life on the road. Where I've been since I left my Soda Lake dry camping excursion. Rock Springs... Saratoga... and now Vernal (Utah), and soon... new horizons!
Saratoga is as always - great hot springs, good people, nice kayaking (in the Snowy's), and good access to Laramie for U Wyo football (and the food co-op natural food store!)
Enjoy - especially the Wy-70 video footage!