Kari Lake & The Truth Bombers - "81 Million Votes, My Ass" - [Rock/Country]

This poerful song reveals the truth that needs to be heard "Our elections are corrupt"
This song was skillfully written and performed by the talented Jeffrey Steele, a renowned singer-songwriter from Nashville. Steele's impressive track record includes chart-topping hits for esteemed artists such as Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Ray Cyrus
Producer: Jeffrey Steele
Composer: The Truth Bombers
Lyricist: Kari Lake
Composer: Edward Henry
Composer: Colton Duncan
Composer: Jeffrey Steele
https://theamericanbeat.com/articles/kari-lakes-81-million-votes-my-ass-song-goes-viral-amplifying-important-electoral-integrity-concerns-of-countless-americans