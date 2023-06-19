BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kari Lake & The Truth Bombers - "81 Million Votes, My Ass" - [Rock/Country]
146 views • 06/19/2023

This poerful song reveals the truth that needs to be heard "Our elections are corrupt"

This song was skillfully written and performed by the talented Jeffrey Steele, a renowned singer-songwriter from Nashville. Steele's impressive track record includes chart-topping hits for esteemed artists such as Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Ray Cyrus

Producer: Jeffrey Steele

Composer: The Truth Bombers

Lyricist: Kari Lake

Composer: Edward Henry

Composer: Colton Duncan

Composer: Jeffrey Steele

https://theamericanbeat.com/articles/kari-lakes-81-million-votes-my-ass-song-goes-viral-amplifying-important-electoral-integrity-concerns-of-countless-americans

Keywords
corruptionmusicmusicvideorockelectionselectionfraudcountryvoterfraudstolenelectionkarilakethetruthbomberscountryrock
