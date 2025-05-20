LA Not Being Rebuilt May 2025 - Eminent Domain Rumors No Help Unaffordable - Palisades Malibu Landgrab Property Burned Now Owners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three short vids compiled into one - making very evident the agenda for the burn-down demolition of LA (see 'original video' link below) i.e. Palisades Malibu and Altadena January 2025: incinerate then make it impossible for property owners to rebuild through various means and then 'grab it' - 2030 useless eaters you own nothing get off the coasts and out of the hills get to your 15-min stack and pack NuAmerika MAGA cities and stay there..
original vid: LA BurnDown 'Dragon Drones' Trump Tells - Pestrella 'We Did It' 1-'25:
https://www.brighteon.com/92fd3536-2444-4744-945f-c4d715c4adf2
***
source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/02/los-angeles-burn-job-thermite-dragon.html