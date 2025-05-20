BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LA Not Being Rebuilt May 2025 - Eminent Domain Rumors No Help Unaffordable - Palisades Malibu Landgrab Property Burned Now Owners
Luke2136
71 views • 3 months ago

Three short vids compiled into one - making very evident the agenda for the burn-down demolition of LA (see 'original video' link below) i.e. Palisades Malibu and Altadena January 2025: incinerate then make it impossible for property owners to rebuild through various means and then 'grab it' - 2030 useless eaters you own nothing get off the coasts and out of the hills get to your 15-min stack and pack NuAmerika MAGA cities and stay there..

original vid: LA BurnDown 'Dragon Drones' Trump Tells - Pestrella 'We Did It' 1-'25:

https://www.brighteon.com/92fd3536-2444-4744-945f-c4d715c4adf2

***

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/02/los-angeles-burn-job-thermite-dragon.html


Keywords
dronesagenda 21firelos angelesmalibueminent domainsmart cityflamethrowerspalisadesaltadena
