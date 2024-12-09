Rumors Of Wars Prophecy 2025

The Bible warns us of a future time of wars and rumors of wars.

Is that time now?

Is the Russia Ukraine War escalating or de-escalating per Bible prophecies?

Will Syria devolve into an ISIS-like hell of persecution and martyrdom per the Bible?

What about a future time when people exclaim, "Peace and Safety?"

What should we expect in 2025?

What will be some of the signs to expect in 2025?